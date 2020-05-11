NICHOLSON - Horace Allen Seagraves, 70, Nicholson passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital.
Mr. Seagraves was born in Commerce to the late Horace and Helen Howington Seagraves. Mr. Seagraves was a poultry farmer and a member of Nicholson Baptist Church.
Mr. Seagraves is survived by his wife, Sara Ann (Susie) Allen Seagraves, Nicholson; daughter, Cindy Malcolm (Chuck), Nicholson; four grandchildren, Chas Malcolm, (Megan), Paige, Kaycie and Lindsey; one great-grandson, Oliver Malcolm; brothers, Weymon Seagraves, Jefferson, and David Seagraves, Statham; and sister, Judy Kirby, Nicholson.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic there will be a private family graveside service held on Friday, May 8, 2020 at the Howington Cemetery with the Rev. Danny Hill officiating.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In