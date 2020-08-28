HOSCHTON - Horace David Dove, 80, Hoschton, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020.
Horace loved to deep sea fish, crabbing, loved God, his church, his family and loved gardening.
Survivors include sons, Paul Canup and wife Rebecca, Hoschton, Matthew Canup, Hoschton, and Brandon Canup, Hoschton; daughters, Suzy Bowen and Christopher Cowan, Lilburn, Vicki Coker and husband Lloyd, Douglasville, Renee Hollis and husband Gary, Douglasville, and Gina Canup and husband Tim, Hoschton; sisters, Rosemary Little, Lawrenceville, Sherry Shirley and husband Tom, Canton, and Kathy Moore and husband Ray, Winder; 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Graveside service: Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Peachtree Memorial Park, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Norcross, Ga. 30092. Officiating is the Rev. Cory Sexton.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
