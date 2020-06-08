CRAWFORD - Horace Gilbert Brooks, 89, Crawford, passed peacefully into the arms of his Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
A native of Oglethorpe County, Gilbert proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War as a Boatswain Mate and Coxswain of small motorboat aboard the USS Toledo. He retired from Seaboard Farms as a feed truck driver and enjoyed his farm in Crawford. He was a member of Welcome Avenue Congregational Holiness Church.
Gilbert was the oldest son of Matthew Burrow Brooks and Lottie Hicks Brooks Stephens. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jim Brooks; and great-grandson, John Hamen IV.
Gilbert is survived by his wife of 66 years as of June 27th, Dorothy Waggoner Brooks; daughters, Janet (Wayne) Harrison, Crawford, Jane (Ronald) Dooley, Statham, Joyce (Mike) Guin, Danburg, and Julie (Craig) Holcomb, Hull; son, Joel (Laura) Brooks, Winterville; 11 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Anne Welborn, Monroe, and Ladyne McDonald, North Carolina.
Funeral service: Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Welcome Avenue Church, Crawford, with Mike Spence and William Anglin officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, June 2, 2020 fro, 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Due to the pandemic, social distancing requirements will apply for the visitation and funeral service.
Pallbearers are sons-in-law, Wayne Harrison, Ronald Dooley, Craig Holcomb; grandsons, Nicholas Harrison and James Davis; and dear friend, Lloyd Callaway. Honorary pallbearers are sons-in-law, Mike Guin; great-grandson, Gil Davis; and dear friends, Rick Cowart, Craig Hughes and Rabun Ginn Jr.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
