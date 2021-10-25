GILLSVILLE - Horace Whitfield, 76, Gillsville, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2021 at his residence.
Mr. Whitfield was born in Gillsville to Mary Belle Savage Echols of Gillsville and the late H.J. Whitfield. Mr. Whitfield was retired from Tri-Bio Labs and a member of Word of Life Church. In addition to his father, Mr. Whitfield was also preceded in death by his son, Chad Burnett.
In addition to his mother, Mr. Whitfield is also survived by his wife, Sandra Strickland Whitfield, Gillsville; children, Amy Whitfield, Cornelia, Chris Burnett, Gillsville, and Tonya McClure (Lt.Col. Shawn), Gillsville; brother, Billy Whitfield (Brenda), Gillsville; four grandchildren, Blake Burnett (Chelsea Anderson), Tucker McClure, Bella McClure and Sarah Riggins; and family friend, Matthew Hurst.
Memorial service: Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 6 p.m. from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Herman Nations officiating.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, October 26, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
