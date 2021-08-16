WINDER - Horrace V. Brooksher, 96, Winder, passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021.
He was a member of the Winder First United Methodist Church. Horrace was a United States Army Veteran who served in the Pacific Theater during WWII, serving in the Philippines and taking part in the invasion of Japan.
He retired from the U.S. Postal Service as the superintendent of postal operations. One of Horrace’s hobbies was being an amateur ham radio operator, he loved building things and working with his hands, he was that guy who could fix anything.
Horrace was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Bessie Doster Brooksher; his loving wife of 63 years, Mellie Segars Brooksher; and his daughter, Kathy Wall.
He is survived by two sons, Steven Brooksher (Rita), Winder, and David Brooksher, Alpharetta; three grandchildren, Brooke Stover (Drew), Brian Klein (Jessica) and Kristina Cole; and a great-grandchild, Jackson Cole.
Funeral service: Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home, Winder, with Pastor Dave Hinson officiating.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, August 18, 2021 from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder is in charge of arrangements.
