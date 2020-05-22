WINDER - Houston Crowe, 92, Winder, gained his wings Monday, May 18, 2020.
Mr. Crowe was born October 26, 1927 in Ringgold to the late Ellie and Nellie Carlock Crowe. Mr. Crowe married Margaret Louise Burke on June 7, 1946 in Ringgold. A resident of Barrow County since 1952, he was a member of Union Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded by his wife, Margaret Burke Crowe; daughter, Nancy Karen Crowe; granddaughter, Sheila Crowe; and six brothers and sisters.
He was a former supervisor with Globe Communications, specializing in telephone line construction.
Surviving are children, Judy Crowe (Jay) Beaver, Pittsboro, North Carolina, Tommy Crowe, Ft. Mill, South Carolina, and Donna Crowe Hall, Winder; grandchildren, Jennifer (Jimmy) Davis, Pittsboro, North Carolina, Jake (Tiffany) Crowe, Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, Denise (Owen) Miller, Emporia, Virginia, Kevin Hall, Winder, and Bryan (Lisa) Hall, Jefferson; great-grandchildren, Carson and Levi Hall, Amelia Hall, Isabell Hunter, Marcus Chappell, Alaina and Karson Crowe, Jessica Harrington, Jamison and Jackson Davis and Colton Miller.
Graveside service: Friday, May 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Barrow Memorial Gardens with Charles Walden officiating.
Flowers are welcomed, or memorials may be made to Union Baptist Church Building Fund, 527 Union Church Road, Winder, Georgia 30680.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In