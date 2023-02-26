pearson

COMMERCE - Howard Eugene Pearson Sr., 86, Commerce, died Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Northridge Health and Rehab.

Mr. Pearson was born in Athens, to the late Harvey Newton and Bertie Mae Goodrum Pearson. He was a member of Center United Methodist Church and was retired from the University of Georgia.

Mr. Pearson is survived by his wife, Rosetta Willene Wright Pearson, Commerce; sons, Gene Pearson Jr., Athens, and Brad Pearson, Locust, N.C.; step-daughter, Cherie Morrison, Commerce; sisters, Willette Jackson, Center community, Vonnie Parnell, Belinda Smith and Rebecca Bradberry, all of Athens; seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Funeral service: Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of February 26-March 4

