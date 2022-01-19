MAYSVILLE - Howard Lee Turner Jr., 93, Maysville, passed away Friday, January 14, 2022.
Born on May 26, 1928 in Atlanta, he was the son of the late Howard Lee Turner and Allene Jones Turner. He was a hard worker, providing for his family throughout his lifetime. He was employed by MT Sanders earlier in life and retired from the Georgia Training and Development Center. He was a member of Homer Baptist Church, in Homer and served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher and choir member for many years.
He was proceeded in death by a brother, Richard L Turner; and two sisters, Carolyn Black and Edna Waldrep.
Survivors include his loving wife, Annie Bolton Turner, whom he was married to for 68 years; and daughters, Sandra Turner and Andrea "Angie" Turner.
Funeral service: Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Charles Crabbe officiating. Burial will follow at Grey Hill Cemetery.
Family to receive friend: Tuesday, January 18, 2022 from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuenralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.
