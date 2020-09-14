STATHAM - Howard Morris Stephens, 85, Statham, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020.
Mr. Stephens was born March 5, 1935 in Suwanee. Howard was dearly loved and admired by many friends and especially his family. He enjoyed traveling, watching racing and playing golf. At 85 he was still young. He was the owner of Stephens One Stop, Sheriff in Sugar Hill District for a number of years and the last District Sheriff. He was a proud member of the Buford American Legion Post 127, Statham American Legion Post 163, and the Moose Club.
He was preceded in death by his parents Cline and Lester Bullock Stephens; sister, Irene Stephens Everett; and brothers, J. C. Stephens, Roy Stephens, Lamar Stephens, and Billy Ray Stephens.
Howard is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Jean Looper Stephens, Statham; son and daughter-in-law, Mark C. and Charlotte Stephens, Flowery Branch; grandchildren, Heather and Jared Zuercher, Bogart, Brian and Kaley Stephens, Tiger, and Paul and Ashley Stephens, Clayton; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Arnold and Kathy Stephens, Lawrenceville; sisters, Martha Stephens Pitts, Texas, Elsie Stephens Pitts, Panama City Beach, Fla., Carolyn and Vester Cantrell, Lawrenceville, and Betty Stephens Hamby, Bogart; sister-in-law, Wynell Stephens, Lawrenceville; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside service: Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford with the Rev. Kenny Stephens officiating.
Family to receive friends: Monday, September 14, 2020 from 2 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, Ga., 770-932-1133.
