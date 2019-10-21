JEFFERSON - Howard Robert Bamberg, Jr., 81, Jefferson, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019.
Mr. Bamberg was born on June 10, 1938 in Crown Point, Indiana, to the late Howard Robert Sr. and Irma Bamberg. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Jeannie Symons Bamberg.
Mr. Bamberg attended Indiana University and served in the Navy Reserves. He is a former Exalted Ruler of the Elks Lodge and was the Director of Satellite Operations for Hickory Farms.
He is survived by his daughters, Christina Richard, Flower Mound Texas, Laura Bamberg-Clark, Jefferson, and Dana Bamberg, Arlington, Texas; grandchildren, Zachary and Sydney Richard, Flower Mound, Texas, Hailey and Alexander Clark, Jefferson.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association athttps://www.alz.org/
Memorial Park Funeral Home Braselton Chapel, 5257 Green St. Hwy. 53, Braselton, Ga., 30517, is in charge of local arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
