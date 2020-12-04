Howard "Sonny" T. Hale passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020.
He was born on May 30, 1937.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Lord and Stephens, East, Athens, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
Updated: December 4, 2020 @ 11:30 am
Week of December 6-12
