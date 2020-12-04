hale

Howard "Sonny" T. Hale passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020.

He was born on May 30, 1937.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Lord and Stephens, East, Athens, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of December 6-12

