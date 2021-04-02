strickland

DANIELSVILLE - Howard Strickland, 74, Danielsville, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

Mr. Strickland retired from B&S Paving Company after 25 years of working there. After retiring from the paving company, he owned and operated a lawn mower and small engine repair business. He was very outgoing and had a good sense of humor. Mr. Strickland loved people, had a big smile, and loved to brighten everyone’s day. Additionally, he was a great friend to many and encouraged everyone to live life to the fullest. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille Womack Strickland; parents, C.D. and Violet Eugene Strickland; daughter, Pamela Strickland; sisters, Retha Strickland and Yvonne Strickland; and brothers, Ray Strickland and Joe Strickland.

His memory will be cherished by his sons, Tim and Shelly Strickland, Covington, Chris Strickland, Oxford, Dwayne Strickland,, Danielsville, and Scottie Croy; daughter, Melanie Call (Wayne), Oxford; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

