DANIELSVILLE - Howell Grady Seagraves Jr., 62, Danielsville, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022.
A lifelong resident of Madison County, Howell was born to Howell Grady Seagraves Sr. and Virginia Stamey Seagraves. He attended Madison County High School, where he played football and baseball. Later in life he played softball and coached his son in Little League (and all his children through life in general). Howell was a born entrepreneur who started and ran two businesses farming chickens; he later ran Blazer’s Hot Wings in Hull for many years, saying he had gone from growing chickens to cooking them. He retired from Johnson & Johnson as a shift supervisor.
Howell was a born-again Christian who walked faithfully with the Lord all his life. He contributed to many faith-based organizations and was always proud to invest in his community. He excelled at everything he put his hand to and had an especial knack for making people laugh, sometimes unintentionally. He was a supportive and faithful son, brother, husband, father, PopPop and friend to all.
Along with his father, Howell was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Terri Hardeman Seagraves.
Howell is survived by his mother, Virginia Anthony, and his other mother, Jean Madden (Bill); his children, Alicia May, Mallory Seagraves (Grey Shiver), Blaine Seagraves (Jenna) and Matt Kennison (Amber); brother, Terry Seagraves (Vicki); sister, Penny Kerns (Shane); sister-in-law, Paula Drake (Curtis); grandchildren, Leena May, Millie May, Roman Seagraves, Georgia Claire Seagraves, Izzy Kennison, Abigail Kennison, Mattilyn Kennison and Chad Lynn; and many other loving relatives.
Funeral service: Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 4 p.m. at Colbert Baptist Church.
Family to receive friends: Monday, March 14, 2022 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Ila Elementary Media Center, 150 Sewell Mill Road, Ila, Ga. 30647; the Broad River Fellowship of Christian Athletes, 322 West Franklin St., Hartwell, Ga. 30643 or at gabroadriverfca.org; or to the Williams Syndrome Association, 560 Kirts Blvd., Suite 116, Troy, Mich. 48084 or at williams-syndrome.org.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
