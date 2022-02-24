Hoyle Thomas McCurley, 79, husband of 56 years to Barbara Bryant McCurley, died Thursday, February 17, 2022.
Born in Madison County, he was the son of the late Garnett Thomas McCurley and Kathleen Brooks McCurley; and father to the late John Thomas McCurley. Thomas served in the U.S. Navy and was a member of Moon’s Grove Baptist Church. He retired from the United State Postal Service as a postal clerk and his true passion was being a cattle farmer.
In addition to his wife, survivors include his two daughters, Lisa (David) Hancock, Colbert, and Andrea (DeWayne) Smoak, Evans; siblings, Robert McCurley, Nancy Autry, David McCurley and Martha Foster; grandchildren, Devan Hancock, Connor (Tristan) Hancock, Cade (Gabby) Hancock, Avery Smoak and Lane Smoak; and one great-grandchild, Brooks Hancock.
Funeral service: Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Moon’s Grove Baptist Church with the Revs. Tracey Deavers and Tom Dial officiating. Interment will follow at the Winterville City Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Connor Hancock, Cade Hancock, Avery Smoak, Lane Smoak, Lee Brown and Kevin Rowe.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, February 19, 2022 from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Moon’s Grove Baptist Church, 1985 Moon’s Grove Church Road, Colbert, Ga. 30628; Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100 N, Bethesda, Maryland 20814; or Madison County Gideons, 340 Sanford Rd., Hull, Ga. 30646.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
