JEFFERSON - Hoyt Dean Love Sr., 81, Jefferson, entered rest Tuesday, October 11, 2022.
Mr. Love was born in Banks County, the son of the late Clarence and Blondine Bryant Love. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jeff Love; and three brothers, Alvin Love, Daniel Love and Waymon Love.
Mr. Love was the owner of Love's Used Oil for over 20-plus years and was a member of Talmo Baptist Church, Talmo. Mr. Love was a Veteran of the United States Army.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Deloris Potts Love, Jefferson; sons, Hoyt Dean Love Jr. (wife Arlene), Jefferson, Danny Love, Jefferson, Mike Love, Jefferson; daughter, Christy Hunter, Cairo; two brothers, Thomas and Larry Love; two sisters, Janice Wilbanks and Melissa Murphy; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild also survive.
Funeral service: Friday, October 14, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the Pendergrass Baptist Church with the Reverends Eric Shelton and Randell Hulsey officiating, with burial to follow in the Thyatira Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Military Honors.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, October 13, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
