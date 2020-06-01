ROYSTON - Hoyt Edwin Brooks, 85, Royston, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital in Lavonia.
Mr. Brooks was born in Royston on May 21, 1935, son of the late W. C. Brooks and the late Doxie York Brooks. He was the owner and operator of Brooks Grocery and was a member of the Friendship Baptist Church in Danielsville. Mr. Brooks was also a United States Army veteran and a former DeKalb County fireman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Dudley Brooks; four brothers; and three sisters.
Survivors include several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service for Mr. Brooks will be held in the Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Jeff Wells officiating.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, GA is in charge of arrangements.
