hicks

Hoyt Hicks, 67, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at home.

A native of Jefferson, he was the son of the late Grady and Hazel Morgan Hicks. Mr. Hicks was an automotive mechanic and served in the U.S. Marines.

Survivors include three daughters, Jessica (Nic Williams) Hicks, Washington, Jodi (Josh) Hulings, Comer, and Amanda Hicks, Athens; two sons, Jason (Terri) Hicks, Macon, and Jarrett Hicks, Athens; grandchildren, Austin Hulings, Scott Wofford, Angel Hicks, Bryan Hulings, Mary Scoggins, Cayden Hulings, Marcus Wofford, Jason Hicks, Kaleb Wofford, Jalynn Hicks, Katie White, Konnor White, Diamond Hulings, Willow Hicks and Justice Hicks; great-grandchildren, Grayson and Kinsley Hulings; sister, Rocksy Ann Riddle; and brother, Earl Reed.

Memorial service: Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 12 p.m. at 110 Laura Lane, Washington.

Arrangements are in the care of Hicks Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of July 12-18

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.