Hoyt Hicks, 67, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at home.
A native of Jefferson, he was the son of the late Grady and Hazel Morgan Hicks. Mr. Hicks was an automotive mechanic and served in the U.S. Marines.
Survivors include three daughters, Jessica (Nic Williams) Hicks, Washington, Jodi (Josh) Hulings, Comer, and Amanda Hicks, Athens; two sons, Jason (Terri) Hicks, Macon, and Jarrett Hicks, Athens; grandchildren, Austin Hulings, Scott Wofford, Angel Hicks, Bryan Hulings, Mary Scoggins, Cayden Hulings, Marcus Wofford, Jason Hicks, Kaleb Wofford, Jalynn Hicks, Katie White, Konnor White, Diamond Hulings, Willow Hicks and Justice Hicks; great-grandchildren, Grayson and Kinsley Hulings; sister, Rocksy Ann Riddle; and brother, Earl Reed.
Memorial service: Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 12 p.m. at 110 Laura Lane, Washington.
Arrangements are in the care of Hicks Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
