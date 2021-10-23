MAYSVILLE - Hubert Burren Blalock, 90, Maysville, died Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Blalock was born in Nicholson to the late Fred Andrew and Vinnie Williamson Blalock. He was a member of the Baptist faith, a United States Army veteran of the Korean War, and an audio video technician with RESA.
Mr. Blalock is survived by his wife, Pauline Mason Blalock, Maysville; daughters, Teresa Morris and Wanda Beck, both of Maysville; and son, Ricky Blalock, Commerce.
Funeral service: Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, October 24, 2021 from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
