CRAWFORDVILLE, FLORIDA - Hubert L. Hinton, 83, Crawfordville (Spring Creek), Florida, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019.
A native of Butler, Georgia, he was born August 9, 1936. He was a long-time resident of Jefferson, where he raised a family with his wife of 51 years, Elizabeth P. Hinton. Hubert was a poultry farmer and loved hunting and fishing. In the late 1970's, he and his family became proprietors of Bud's Marina (Wakulla County), Florida.
He was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth P. Hinton; mother, Cleone W. Byrd; father, Jake B. Hinton; brother, Wanza Hinton; and sister Grace H. Robinson.
Survivors include his three daughters, Tempie Sailors (Jeff Petty) and Tonja Guilford (Don), all of Crawfordville, Fla., and Tamra Smith (Terry), McIntyre; grandson, Sterling Guilford, Tallahassee, Fla.; brother, Frank Byrd (Betsy), Milledgeville; and sister, Vangeline Hinton (Howard), Beaumont, Texas.
Memorial service to be announced at a later date.
Services provided by Skip and Trey Young with Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 850-926-5919, Familyfhc.com.
