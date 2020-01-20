MAYSVILLE - Hudson Caine Pethel, infant son of TJ and Tiffany Smallwood Pethel, Maysville, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Hudson was born on January 14, 2020. Hudson was preceded in death by his twin brothers, Logan Thomas and Landon Joseph Pethel; grandfather, Tommy Pethel; great-grandfathers, Jerry B. Smallwood and Ray Shapland; great-grandmother, Jo Brown; and great grandparents, Billy Joe and Carolyn Waters.
In addition to his parents, Hudson is also survived by his sister, Emi Raye Pethel; grandparents, Bettina Ginn (Zack Rivard), Maysville, Tommy Smallwood, Gillsville, and Michelle Pethel, Commerce; great-grandparents, Roswitha Shapland, Stanley Brown, and Charles and Martha Pethel; uncles, Brandon Thomas Smallwood (Dane) and Jonathon Pethel (Halee); and aunts, Breanna Pethel and Tori Smallwood.
Funeral service: Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with Pastor Nick Dalton officiating with the interment following in Grey Hill Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 1-2:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
