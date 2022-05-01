BOGART - Hugh Elton "Bill" Usry, 81, Bogart, passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022.
Born on July 8, 1940, he was the son of the late Hugh Dorsey Usry and Lillian Ophelia Hallmon Usry.
He was known to most people as “Bill.” He was an extremely loving man who embodied a life of “work hard, love hard.” He never met a stranger. On every encounter with someone new he would earnestly seek to find a common bond and use it to foster a relationship. Most important of all, Bill was a child of Jesus.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Beverly Dye; son, Marc Kures; and daughter, Allison.
Survivors include his wife, Margie Usry; children, Jo Beverly Usry, Mike Usry (Karin), Bradley Scott Usry, Megan Lord (Dylan) and Jeffrey Kures (Denise); grandchildren, Brandt Usry, Aynsley Parker Usry and Brittni Kures; great-grandchild, Kadence Kures; siblings, Margeurite Aguino, James Usry and Lorice Robinson; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Monday, May 9, 2022 at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, with Pastor Lynn Kellum officiating.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville oversees arrangements. www.LordandStephens.com.
