williams

DANIELSVILLE - Hugh Ervin Williams, 81, Danielsville, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022.

He was the son of the late Johnny and Ethel Williams; also preceded by his wife, Audrey Marie Williams; and brother, Richard Williams. Mr. Williams retired from the City of Atlanta Police Department as a detective, he also served our country in Vietnam in the United States Marine Corps.

Survivors include daughter and son, Tammy Williams ( Mike Means) and James (Sonja) Williams; step-son, Allen Beck; brothers, Leon (Judy) Williams and Pastor Paul (Tammie) Hood; grandchildren, Nicole Lynn Williams, Justin Wade Carpenter and Erika (Zack) Paige Gilbert; four great-grandchildren.

Funeral service: Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Destiny Fellowship Church, 73 Depot St., Canon, Ga. 30520 with Pastor Paul Hood officiating.

Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes, Danielsville, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of April 10-16

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.