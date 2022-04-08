DANIELSVILLE - Hugh Ervin Williams, 81, Danielsville, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022.
He was the son of the late Johnny and Ethel Williams; also preceded by his wife, Audrey Marie Williams; and brother, Richard Williams. Mr. Williams retired from the City of Atlanta Police Department as a detective, he also served our country in Vietnam in the United States Marine Corps.
Survivors include daughter and son, Tammy Williams ( Mike Means) and James (Sonja) Williams; step-son, Allen Beck; brothers, Leon (Judy) Williams and Pastor Paul (Tammie) Hood; grandchildren, Nicole Lynn Williams, Justin Wade Carpenter and Erika (Zack) Paige Gilbert; four great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Destiny Fellowship Church, 73 Depot St., Canon, Ga. 30520 with Pastor Paul Hood officiating.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes, Danielsville, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
