Hugh L. McCormack, 81, a Georgia resident for many years, retired engineering executive, inventor and Navy Veteran, passed away at hospice, tended to by his family, on Friday, March 10, 2023.
From humble beginnings Hugh McCormack went on to achieve great things. He grew up in the town of Wilmington, Mass., with his twin brother Neill. They forged an early, enduring bond to face challenges and learn from each other.
Hugh enlisted in the Navy at age 18 in 1960. After an intense military training period he served on the aircraft carrier USS Wasp (CV-18) for multiple years on several overseas tours. Among his laurels are the Naval Expeditionary Medal, Marksman Medal (rifle and pistol), Good Conduct Medal and Honor Man of his training class. He proudly wore his Naval Airman “Wings” insignia to important events.
He graduated from Lowell Tech (now UMass Lowell) with a Bachelor’s and Bachelor’s of Applied Science Electrical Engineering degrees while working full-time at Raytheon. Hugh published a book “The Science of Strategic Collaboration” while working at Digital Equipment Corporation in the 1990s.
Hugh realized a highly distinguished engineering career which included being the author or co-author of five patents. He rose to the rank of executive director at First Data and worked globally on his life’s passion which spanned five decades.
The foundation of Hugh’s life was his family – especially his grandchildren in later years. There were many games in the backyard, a treehouse to climb on and large festive holiday meals and birthdays for the grandchildren. Hugh loved, trusted and relied upon his wife Durena “Dee” who shaped high goals and ambitions into a caring family. His children have fond memories of our New Hampshire bayside house where we learned to fish “for blues”, navigate the Grady-White boat safely and played baseball, football and hockey. He enjoyed the outdoors in general, especially hunting and boating.
Hugh is survived by his wife, Durena; sons, Bruce (and wife Adriana), Ryan, and Ian (and wife Tiffany); daughter, Catherine Warren (and husband Dean Warren). He was the proud grandfather of nine grandchildren, Sharon, Annemarie, Avery, CJ, Bailey, Mackenzie, Kieron, Callum and Nola.
Family to receive friends: Friday, March 17, 2023, from 2-4 p.m. at the Smith Memory Chapel, 755 Atlanta Hwy. SE, Winder, Ga.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Hugh’s memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or online at support.woundedwarriorproject.org
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.SmithMemoryChapel.com for the McCormack family.
