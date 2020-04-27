DANIELSVILLE - Hugh M. Adams, 69, Danielsville, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospice House in Watkinsville.
Mr. Adams was born on December 22, 1950 in Royston, son of the late Hugh Dorsey Adams and the late Miriam Louse Barrett Adams. He was retired after having worked for the Madison County Road Department, was a Army Veteran where he served in Vietnam and was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Keith Adams; and sisters, Sharon Dill and Barbara Watson.
Survivors include his wife, Martha Sue Graham Adams; daughter, April Gresham, Texas; brothers, Troy Adams and Danny Adams, both of Danielsville; and grandchildren, Brandon Gresham and Megan Gresham.
A private graveside service for Mr. Adams will be held in the Community Baptist Church Cemetery in Danielsville.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.
