Ila Jean Snow, 70, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

She was a member of New Life Worship Center and was a proud homemaker for her children and grandchildren. Ila was preceded in death by her parents, Ira and Nellie Shoemake Strickland; a son, TJ Snow; three brothers, Jim, Bud and Doug Strickland; and a grandson.

She is survived by two sons, Timothy “Joe” Allen Snow (Shannon), St. Mary’s, and Richie Strickland (Marie), Winder; three daughters, Kim Rankin (Stephen), Winder, Wendy Varnum (Don), Jefferson, and Tiffany Sims (Danny), Winder; a daughter-in-law, Laura Snow, Barnwell, S.C.; one brother, Richard Strickland (Robin), Taylorsville, Miss.; six sisters, Katherine Brady, Ovette, Miss., Mary Howard, Ovette, Miss., Jeanette Strickland, Laurel, Miss., Louise Pitts, Ovette, Miss., Carolyn Silver (Bob), Tahoe, Nev., and Betty Cook (Don), Foley, Ala.; 19 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Celebration of life service: Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 2 p.m. at New Life Worship Center with the Revs. Mike Reardon and Leon Pass officiating.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of June 14-20

