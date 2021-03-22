NICHOLSON - Imogene “Granny Jean” Williamson, 87, Nicholson, died Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Williamson was born in Winder to the late George and Lois Martin Wallace. She was a homemaker. Her love for family, quick wit, and larger than life personality will be missed by everyone who knew her as Granny Jean. In addition to her parents Mrs. Williamson was preceded in death by her husband, J.S. Williamson; and granddaughter, Kristi Wood.
Mrs. Williamson is survived by her children, Nancy Farmer (Larry), Nicholson, Mary McClain, Commerce, Brenda Griffin (Wayne), Nicholson, Beverly Long, Commerce, Todd Williamson and Scott Williamson, both of Nicholson; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
