HOMER - Imogene Lawrence Watts Rylee, 83, Homer, went to her heavenly home on Monday, August 23, 2021.
Mrs. Rylee was born February 8, 1938 in Banks County to the late William Andrew and Alice Nellie Waters Lawrence. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Hollis Clifford Watts; second husband, Grover Harrison "G.H." Rylee; sister and brother-in-law, Lucille and Joe Miller Coile; brother and sister-in-law, Swayne and Josephine Lawrence; and brother-in-law, Charles Ansley.
Imogene was a life long member of Damascus Baptist Church, where she served as a Sunday School teacher. Imogene had a giving nature, helping anyone that needed anything. She did such things as taking people to doctor's appointments, fixing and delivering food, as well as going and visiting many.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Anthony and Candie Watts, Crawford; grandson, Beau Watts, Crawford; step-children and their spouses, Dave and Sandra Rylee, Randy and Sue Rylee and Dennis and Carol Rylee; several step-grandchildren; sister, Guynell Ansley, Mt. Airy; sister and brother-in-law, Joann and Leo Ladzinske, Warner Robins; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Imogene was known for her giving nature, and she continues to give through her passing. Her request was for her body to be donated to Emory University School of Medicine.
Due to her donation, memorial services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contuining Imogene's Legacy by donating in her memory to Georgia Baptist Children's Home, P.O. Box 329, Palmetto, Ga. 30268; Damascus Baptist Church, 1526 Damascus Road, Homer, Ga. 30547; or Johnson Drive Baptist Church, 145 Johnson Drive, Athens, Ga. 30605.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel at 1370 Industrial Boulevard, Baldwin, Georgia 30511. Telephone: 706-778-7123.
