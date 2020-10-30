Ina Mae Elgin, 97, wife of the late Thomas Benjamin Franklin Elgin, died Friday, October 30, 2020.
Born in Hartwell, Mrs. Elgin was the daughter of the late Alton and Byrd Jordan Goldsmith. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Edward Elgin; daughter and son that were both stillborn; one sister; and two brothers. Mrs. Elgin was a homemaker and a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was known for being sweet, kind and shy.
Survivors include her children, Sara Chandler and Dorothy Bales; grandchildren, Kenneth (Debi) Chandler, Susan C. Fowler, Cindy (Tony) Elder, Bobby (Renee) Bales, Rodney Bales and Angela Bales; great-grandchildren, Brooke (Phil) Byrum, Josh (Tiffany) Chandler, Jessica Cress, Amber Cress, Chelsea Cress, Christopher Ray and Gage Bales; and two great-great-grandchildren, Dallas Grace Chandler and Kimber Hope Chandler.
Funeral service: Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens Danielsville Chapel. Interment will follow at Shiloh Baptist Church.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements.
