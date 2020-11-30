DANIELSVILLE - Inez Hill Hardman, 87, Danielsville, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020.
Born on May 1, 1933 in Franklin County, she was the daughter of the late Floyd Hill and Birdell Scoggins Hill.
She worked at a sewing plant in Ila until her first grandchild was born in 1979. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, crocheting, until her hands could do no more, and loved to cook and eat. Inez opened her house and pool to family and friends for the holidays and birthdays and hosted large get-togethers for July 4th and Christmas Eve. She attended Trinity Baptist Church and Friendship Baptist Church and loved to sing the old hymns from the hymnal.
Her family will always remember her wise words “you catch more flies with honey than vinegar”, “blood is thicker than water”, “you can’t get blood from a turnip”, “wait ‘til your daddy gets home” and “don’t wish your life away”.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Hardman; siblings, Hillary Louise Hill, Fannie Lois Hill and Pauline Hill Anderson.
Survivors include her two children, Teresa (Philip) Peters and William (Sherry) Hardman; grandchildren, Melissa (Travis) Andrews, Timothy Hardman, David Hardman and Michael Mathis; great-grandchildren, Cooper and Thatcher Andrews, Abby Lynne Hardman, Blake Hardman, Noah and Ansley Mathis; and one sister, Jeanette Dove.
Funeral service: Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Lord and Stephens Madison Chapel with Pastor Ben Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Moons Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. If attending, please be sure to wear a mask.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 2-3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens Madison Chapel, 963 Hwy. 98 East, Danielsville, Ga. 30633 is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lordandstephens.com.
