WATKINSVILLE - Inez Nix, 94, Watkinsville, formerly of Jefferson, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019.
Miss Nix was born in Jefferson, a daughter of the late Jesse and Vallie Johnson Nix. Miss Nix was a member of the Galilee Christian Church and was an accounting clerk. In addition to her parents, Miss Nix was preceded in death by her brothers, Ernest Nix, Howard Nix and Lewis Nix; her sister, Frances Mathews; and her nephew, Melvin Epps.
Survivors include her nieces and nephews, Wayne Nix, Linda Disney, David Nix, Dianne Pittman, James Nix and Chris Nix.
Graveside service: Sunday, November 17, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Galilee Christian Church Cemetery with Minister Tom Plank officiating.
Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 30549, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
