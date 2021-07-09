JEFFERSON - Infant Emmaleigh Kate Myers, Jefferson, passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
Emmaleigh was born on March 16, 2021, daughter of David Tyler Myers and Kimberly Elaine Hardman Myers.
In addition to her parents, survivors include a sister, Savannah Myers, Jefferson, GA; and grandparents, Rick and Donna Myers, Braselton, and Tim and Sandy Hardman, Danielsville.
Funeral service: Friday, July 9, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Providence Baptist Church with the Rev. Terry Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, July 8, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In