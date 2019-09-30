HOSCHTON - Infant Harper Mae Wiley, daughter of Joshua and Brittany Wiley, Hoschton, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her paternal great-grandmother, Evelyn Gee.

She is survived by her parents; sisters, Emma Wiley and Adalynn Wiley, both of Hoschton; maternal grandmother, Lisa Harrison Phillips, Hoschton; paternal grandmother, Brenda Wiley, Gainesville; paternal grandfather, Billy Gee, Gainesville; great-grandparents, Edward and Frances Harrison, Braselton; and numerous other beloved family members.

Funeral service: Monday, September 30, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with the Rev. Randall Hulsey officiating. Interment will follow at New Liberty United Methodist Church Cemetery in Braselton.

Family to receive friends: Monday, September 30, 2019, from 12:00 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, Ga., 770-932-1133.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of September 29-October 5

