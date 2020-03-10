hambrick

COMER - Iola P. Hambrick, 86, Comer, passed away on March 8, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late Emory Parham and Allie Booth Parham. Iola was preceded in death by her late husband, Robert P. Hambrick; and great-granddaughter, Lily Nolf.

Iola is survived by her two sons, Robert Gary Hambrick (wife Kim Hambrick), Danielsville, and Wesley Keith Hambrick, Comer; three grandchildren, Jennifer Hambrick Nolf, Smryna, Aimee Hambrick Adams, Danielsville, and Robert Erick Hambrick, Danielsville; and seven great-grandchildren.

Iola was a member of Vineyards Creek Baptist Church of Comer. She enjoyed being outside and working with her flowers.

Family to receive friends: Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Lord and Stephens in Danielsville.

Graveside service: Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Vineyards Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Comer.

Lord & Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.

