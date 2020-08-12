COMMERCE - Ira Everest Worley, 76, Commerce, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospice House.
Mr. Worley was born in Homer to the late Ira and Pauline Nunnally Worley. He was a member of Damascus Baptist Church. He was a Banks County High School and Athens Technical College graduate. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served in Vietnam on the USS Randolph. Mr. Worley was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 215. He was retired from Westinghouse after 40-plus years. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a special friend, Linda Ann Rice.
Mr. Worley is survived by his step-son, Todd (Ginger) Hubbard, Flowery Branch; and three grandchildren.
Graveside service: Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Guy Baker officiating.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
