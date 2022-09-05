JEFFERSON - Irene Phillips Hamilton, 95, Jefferson, entered rest Friday, September 2, 2022.
Mrs. Hamilton was born in Jefferson, a daughter of the late Ben and Sadie Hawkins Phillips, was a homemaker and a member of White Plains Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hamilton is preceded by a granddaughter, Tracy Healan; husbands, Lester Healan, Royce Blackstock and W.C. Hamilton; several brothers and sisters; and a special friend, Eddie Clark.
Survivors include her daughter, Carolyn Satterfield (Tim); son, Bud Healan (Pat), all of Jefferson; one sister, Frances Ruby Martin, Commerce; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and a special niece, Peggy Thurmond, Bogart.
Funeral service: Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverends Cary Pittman and Kevin Page officiating with burial to follow in White Plains Baptist Church Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Tim Healan, Mikey Healan, Corey Gunter, Tyler Crumley, Tucker Crumley and Trey Healan.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, September 6, 2022, from 9-11 a.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to White Plains Baptist Church, 3650 Highway 124 West, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
