WINDER - Isaiah Berry, 74, Winder, a teacher to hundreds, a mentor to many and a friend to all transitioned to his heavenly home on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 12:01 a.m.
Deacon “Coach” Isaiah Berry was born in 1947 in Sarasota, Florida to the late Nettie Mae Hawthorne Berry and Lee Roy Berry Sr. He is the seventh of 11 siblings.
Coach Berry graduated from Booker High School in Sarasota, Florida in 1966. He received a football scholarship to Savannah State College where he majored in math and electronics. There he met his lovely bride of 54 years, Margie Nobles. After graduating they moved to Soperton and to their union, two children were born, Hiawatha and Valencia and years later God blessed the Berry family with Dabarie and Marquis.
Berry and his wife served as foster parents for over 25 years, many of whom still call or come back to visit.
He began his coaching career in 1970 in Eastman, but in 1973 he took a coaching position in Soperton where he coached girls basketball and track and field for two years. From there he ventured north to become a Bulldog at Winder-Barrow High School. Berry taught math and coached football and track and field. During his tenure as a Double GG Dogg he was the defensive coordinator and the special teams coach, coaching kickers and punters. He was also a track field coach who produced many state champions at Winder-Barrow and throughout the state of Georgia.
He was a member of the White Oak Spring Missionary Baptist Church where he served in many capacities: chairman of the deacon board, member of trustee board, Sunday School teacher, chairman of the personnel ministry, member of the male choir, the Layman’s ministry and the scholarship committee.
Isaiah Berry was a very well-respected man who was known for his love of Christ, his family, and service to people. He was a man of integrity, loyalty, and he believed in doing the right thing even if it meant standing alone.
His accomplishments include: deacon “coach” Isaiah Berry; Hall of Fame Track/Cross Country Coach of Georgia 2000; Father of the Year Award – Men for a better Barrow County 2001; Isaiah Berry – Kicker/Punter – Special Appreciation; Beacon of Light Award by The Division of Family and Children Services – May 2003; Georgia Athletic Coaches Association Award – Coach of the Year/Girls Track 1979-80; Certified County Commissioner – recognized by Association County Commissioners of Georgia and the University of Georgia; Appreciation Award from Defensive Linemen – Winder-Barrow 1989 Football Team; NAACP – Appreciation Award - March 4, 1995; Certificate of Appreciation presented to Isaiah Berry in recognition of your appearance before the Optimist Club of Winder – August 1995; Georgia Athletic Coaches Association – All-Star Coach Award – 1994 – North Football Team; 1987 Yearbook Dedication; 2002 Yearbook Dedication; Key to the City Awards Office of the Mayor, Winder –June 1984; Guidance and Leadership Award 1997 – Winder-Barrow State Championship Team; Appreciation Award from 1980 Track Team; Georgia Athletic Coaches Association Award for Coach of the Year – Track 1975; Appreciation Award from 1978 – Track Team; Appreciation Award from 1980 – Track Team; The Track/Cross Country Coaches of Georgia recognizes Isaiah Berry for 30 years of service in coaching our young people; Retirement Award from Winder-Barrow High School for 31 years Dedicated Service; and Georgia Track and Field Hall of Fame - 1995.
Celebration of life service: Saturday, December 18, 2021 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Winder-Barrow High School Gym, 272 North Fifth Ave., Winder, Ga. 30680.
Visitation with the family: Friday, December 17, 2021 from 1-7 p.m. at White Oak Spring Church, 123 East New St., Winder, Ga. 30680.
Eberhart & Sons Mortuary, 131 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Winder, Ga. 30680, 770-867-9292, is in charge of arrangements.
