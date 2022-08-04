JEFFERSON - Iva Jean Horton Oliver, 82, Jefferson, passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.
Mrs. Oliver was born August 3, 1939 in Shoal Creek, North Carolina. She was a graduate of Gilmer County High School. Mrs. Oliver was retired from Gwinnett Hospital System at Joan Glancy as a central supply technician over 38 years. She was a member of Gravel Springs Baptist Church, Buford, and was attending Pond Fork Baptist Church in Jefferson.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Johnny H. Oliver.
She is survived by her children, Cindy (Mark) Halloran, Seguin, Texas, and John (Hope) Oliver, Jefferson; grandchildren, Holly Parker, Chespeake, Virginia, Anita Parker, Jefferson, Hannah (Dustin) Sloan, Auburn, and John Oliver III, Jefferson; three great-grandchildren, Olivia Parker, Ridge Sloan and Bowman Sloan; brother, Elton (Phyllis) Horton, Ellijay; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral service: Friday, August 5, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, with the Rev. Johnny Knight officiating. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens, Buford.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, August 4, 2022, from 3 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, Ga., 770-932-1133. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.
