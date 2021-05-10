COMMERCE - Ivie Kathleen Anderson, 90, Commerce, died Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Bountiful Hills.

Mrs. Anderson was born in Lawrenceville to the late Frank and Ina Hosea Nichols. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and was retired from Quality Foods. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Anderson was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Anderson; and son, Larry Garland Anderson.

Mrs. Anderson is survived by her son, Nick Anderson (Tracy), Commerce; sisters, Iris Newell, Dacula, Nadine Lacy, Suwanee, and Ione Wilson, Buford; brother, Lathan Nichols, Oakwood; and grandson, Dylan Anderson.

Funeral service: Friday, May 7, 2021 at 2 p.m. graveside at Jackson Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Raymond Wilson officiating.

Family to receive friends: Friday, May 7, 2021 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the grave site.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of May 9-15

