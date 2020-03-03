SNELLVILLE - J. C. Grizzle, 81, Snellville, entered heaven March 2, 2020.
He was born December 26, 1938 in Ellijay to the late Willis and Ida Collie Grizzle. He was preceded by a daughter, Jan Grizzle Skinner; a brother, Donald Leon Grizzle; and a sister, Hulda Johnson. Mr. Grizzle was a retired painter and was a member of Bear Creek First Baptist Church.
Surviving are wife, Jean Grizzle, Snellville; children, Heather and Ryan Odland, Elk River, Minnesota, Connie Heany, Morristown, Tennessee, Steve and Lisa Minter, Snellville, and Sherry Parker, Commerce; brother, Bob Grizzle, Ellijay; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren also survive.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Johnny Wright officiating. Interment will be in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Flowers are welcomed or memorials may be made to Bear Creek First Baptist Church, 1786 Highway 82, Winder, Ga. 30680.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
