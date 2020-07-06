COLBERT - J. W. King Sr., 87, Colbert, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at his home.
Mr. King was born in Comer on January 8, 1933, a son of the late James “Jim” King and the late Ethel Brown King. He was a retired United States Army veteran having served during the Korean Conflict and in Vietnam. Mr. King was also a maintenance worker having retired from the University of Georgia after 21 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Aubrey King, Charlie King, Rufus King and Emerson King; sisters, Edith Nash, Rachel Segars, Agnes Coker and Hersie Garner; and nephew raised as his brother, Clarence Garner.
Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth F. King; son, Ransom Lee (Janie) King, Athens, and J.W. (Elizabeth) King Jr., Colbert; daughter, Karen King, Colbert; grandson, Tyler Lee King, Athens; nephew and nieces, Roland Garner, Angie (Terry) Norton, Patsy Sanders and Diane Bryant.
Graveside service: Friday, July 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Danielsville Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Mike Petty officiating.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. The family is at the home.
Flowers are optional; the family kindly request that no roses be sent.
