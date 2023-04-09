ATLANTA - Jack Benny Ferguson, 80, Atlanta, formerly of Winder, passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023.
Jack was born on July 27, 1942, in Winder. He was the son of the late Ralph and Lillie Ferguson.
He is survived by his brother, Jerry (Elaine) Ferguson, Jefferson; two nephews, Greg and Joel Ferguson; and one special niece, Holly Johnson.
Jack grew up in Winder. He graduated from Winder-Barrow High School in 1960. He played on the 1960 Class A state championship baseball team. Jack was also the captain of the football team his senior year of high school.
Jack graduated from Southern Technical Institute of Marietta in 1962. He worked a short time in Rome, then at FABRAP Architectural Firm in Atlanta where they held his job while he served six months in the National Guard as active duty. After completing seven years with the firm and earning his associate degree, he passed the board exam to become an architect. Next, Jack worked for Heery and Heery Architects for 26 years. Lastly, he was employed by Robert and Company as the director of architecture for 22 years.
With a career in architecture that lasted over 53 years, he helped design buildings in several foreign countries including: Athens, Greece-Cairo, Egypt-Armon, Jordan, as well as others.
Jack was a good listener, never boastful. He rarely criticized anyone. Jack was a member of the First Christian Church of Winder.
Graveside service: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery in Winder with Pastor Matt Booher officiating.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, from 11 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
Flowers are optional for the service of Mr. Jack Ferguson.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
