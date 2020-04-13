ELLIJAY - Jack Burel, 78, Ellijay, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Burel was born on January 9, 1942 in Athens to Frank Jackson Burel Sr. and Alice Mae (Edgar) Burel. He was married to Mrs. Janis (Evans) Burel for 30 years. He worked as a pharmacist for many years.
All who knew Jack knew he loved with his whole heart. He never met a stranger and there was not a soul he would not go to the ends of the universe for.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jeff Burel; and his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Frank Jackson (Alice Mae) Burel Sr.
Mr. Burel is survived by his wife, Janis Burel; his daughters, Amy Benson (Jamie) and Cindy Trawick (Eric); his son, Kory Burel (Julie); his step-sons, David Frazier (Cheryl) and Scott Frazier (Merrill); his grandchildren, Morgan Baker (Casey), Reagan Benson, Noah Trawick, Isaac Trawick, Jackson Burel, Kye Burel, Steven Frazier (Megan), Justin Frazier (Anna), Aidan Frazier, Lucy Frazier and Della Frazier; and his sister, Beth Buchanan (Tommy).
Mr. Burel has been cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
