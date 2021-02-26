ATHENS - Jack C. Hogan, 83, Athens, entered into eternal rest on Friday, February 19, 2021.
Mr. Hogan was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on February 12, 1938. He was a son to the late Clarence and Leola Hogan. Mr. Hogan was a retired brick layer.
Mr. Hogan was preceded in death by his first wife, Emma, and his second wife, Mary; brother, Leo; sons Ricky, David and Randy; step-daughter, Regina; and step-son Marvin.
Survivors include sister, Shirley Stillion, Chelsea, Michigan; daughter, Sandy Story; son, Danny; step-daughter Melissa Hicks; step-son Bobby Webb; 14 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
