Jack Carol Booth, 89, passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021.
A lifelong resident of Danielsville, she was a daughter of the late Benjamin Franklin Moore and Willie Graham Moore. Mrs. Booth worked for almost 20 years as a paraprofessional at Danielsville Elementary School. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ray Moore (Addie).
Survivors include her husband, Henry L. Booth; son, Wayne Booth; siblings, Nina Hitchcock (William) and Frank Moore (Elsey); two nieces, April Watson and Anita Grim; and great-niece, Adrianna Watson.
Graveside service: Friday, April 30, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Danielsville Memorial Park with the Rev. Jeff Wells officiating.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff of ACT Home Healthcare, Avery Place in Winterville and Compassus Hospice.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
