COLBERT - Jack Darrell Fortson (Retired Sheriff of Madison County from 1973-1996), 87, Colbert, passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 after battling lung cancer.
He was born in Madison County on July 27, 1932, son of the late Tom Ed Fortson and Lois McConnell Fortson.
He is survived by his two sons, Roger D. Fortson (Kim) and Keith H. Fortson (Sandra); grandsons, Brandon Fortson (Brittany), Blake Fortson, Keenan Fortson and Kyler Fortson; and two great-grandchildren, Lane and Penelope.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Marian Rogers Fortson; and brothers, Stewart (J.S.) Fortson, Glen Fortson and Edd Fortson; and one sister, Hilda Strickland.
Mr. Fortson graduated from Colbert High School. After graduating, he served in the U.S. Air Force where he was stationed in England. He also attended Atlanta Technical College to study to be a Master Electrician. Many of his fond years were spent as president of the Madison County Little League where he enjoyed coaching and watching the youth excel in this sport.
Another passion of Mr. Fortson’s was his involvement in politics. He fought hard to win the election as Sheriff in which he served for 20 years. He also fought hard for those who ran after him. He was passionate about the county and wanted elected officials to make Madison County a better place. He served on the City Council of Colbert for 12 years and was a Commissioner for District 5.
Graveside service: Monday, June 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park in Athens. A procession in his honor will depart Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, 963 Highway 98 East, Danielsville, Ga. 30633, at 10 a.m. – please arrive between 9 and 9:45 a.m. if you wish to be part of the procession. Honor/Color Guard activities will be conducted by Sheriff Janis Mangum and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Hall County Sheriff's Office. Pallbearers include: Brandon Fortson, Blake Fortson, Keenan Fortson, Kyler Fortson, Magistrate Judge David Patton, Deputy Lt. Johnny Johnson and Deputy Capt. Jimmy Patton. Honorary pallbearers include: Sheriff Janis Mangum (Eulogy), Probate Judge Cody Cross (Eulogy), Sheriff Michael Moore, Sheriff Ray Sanders, Wayne McElroy, Mike Shelton, Annette Kelly and Jill Patton.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Georgia Sheriffs' Youth Homes or a charity of your choice, in honor of his name.
Due to the circumstances of the pandemic, masks can be worn, but are not required.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, 963 Highway 98 East, Danielsville, Ga. 30633 is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
