Jack Douglas Butler, 87, husband of Phyllis Martin Butler, died Sunday, March 6, 2022.
Born in Jackson County, he was the son of the late Oliver Taylor Butler and Ila Jane Woodall Butler and brother to the late Harold Scott Butler, Ottis Taylor Butler, Wilma Butler Bridges and Doris Butler Kesler.
Jack had worked in the textile industry for more than 40 years and retired from Wilkins Industries. He was a member of Forrest Heights Baptist Church and had served his county in the U.S. Army.
Survivors, in addition to his wife, include two daughters, Melissa (Johnny) Nixon and Michelle (Doug) Harbert; and four grandchildren, Victoria Nixon, Anna Nixon Parr, Madison Grant and Ryan Grant.
Funeral service: Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens West Chapel. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, March 9, 2022 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, West, Watkinsville, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
