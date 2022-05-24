JEFFERSON - Jack Edward Balthazor, 65, Jefferson, entered rest Monday, May 23, 2022.
Mr. Balthazor was born in Kankakee, Illinois, a son of the late Bernard and Beverly Coy Balthazor, was a member of the Jefferson Church and was retired after 18 years from the Commerce City School System as a music teacher.
Survivors include his wife, Frances Moore Balthazor, Jefferson; two sons, Chris Balthazor (Angie), Lula, and Daniel Balthazor (Hannah), Jefferson; sister, Susan Mason (Marvin), Hoschton; brother, Ron Balthazor (Jane Hudson), Watkinsville; and grandchildren, Myles, Emma and Elijah Balthazor.
Funeral service: Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at the Jefferson Church with the Reverend Nick Dalton officiating.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, May 26, 2022 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the church.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In