CUMMING - Jack G. Slover Sr., 92, Cumming, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021.
He is preceded in death by his wife, the former Rebecca (Becky) Tolbert, Jefferson; parents, Mary G. and John F. Slover Sr.; brother, John F. Slover Jr.; sister-in-law, Dot Slover, Macon; brothers and sisters-in-law, Curtis and Nell Segars, Gainesville, and Tabo and Nora Tolbert, Jefferson; and sister-in-law Glenda Tolbert, Pendergrass.
Jack was of the “Old Atlanta Group” attending Sylvan Hill Elementary, Joe Brown Junior High, Tech High and Georgia Tech. He served in the U.S. Naval Reserve. He retired from Southern Engineering Company as the executive vice president after 41 years of service.
He enjoyed all sports. While at Tech High School he was the 1947 GIAA 100-yard and 220-yard dash State Track Champion and was a 1947 All City and All Region Half Back for Brown High, where he graduated in January of 1948.
Jack was a forever Methodist joining the “Log Cabin Methodist Church” on Deckner Ave. in Sylvan Hills in the early 1930’s and was at present a member of the Cumming First United Methodist Church and the Sorta Fifties Sunday School class. He was a member of the Tech High School 4th Quarter Club and a member of the Tech High School Board of Directors, along with being a former member of the Sawnee EMC Consumer Advisory Task Force, a former member of the Jefferson Lions Club and the East Point-Cascade Elks Club.
Jack is survived by his son, Jack G. Slover Jr. and his wife Jade Slover, Atlanta; daughter, Ginger S. Riggs and her husband Wade Riggs, Gadsden, Tenn.; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother-in-law: Melvin "Monk" Tolbert, Pendergrass; along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, October 20, 2021 from 5 until 8 p.m. at McDonald and Son Funeral Home.
Funeral service: Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 11 a.m. at McDonald and Son Funeral Home. Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Woodbine Cemetery in Jefferson.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Cumming First United Methodist Church’s Sorta Fifties Class.
Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, Ga. 30040, 770-886-9899.
