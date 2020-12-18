COMMERCE - Jack Leonard Whitlock Sr., 84, Commerce, passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020.
Born on April 8, 1936 in Jackson County, Mr. Whitlock was the son of the late Guy and Lois Huntsinger Whitlock. He was preceded in death by sons, Michael Whitlock and Jack Whitlock Jr.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Ruth Stephen Whitlock, of the home; brothers, Roy Whitlock, Ted Whitlock and Jerry (Beth) Whitlock; sisters, Ellen Whitlock and Quida (Kenny) Wood; grandchildren, Daren Whitlock and Breanna Whitlock; daughter-in-law, Hazel Whitlock; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Friday, December 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Terry Casper and J.T. Turpin officiating. Burial will follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, December 17, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.
