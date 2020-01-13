Jack Randy Archer, cherished husband, father, brother and paw-paw, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the age of 64.
Born in Athens, he was a son of the late Jack Oliver Archer and Virginia Epps Archer. Randy was an avid UGA fan and loved hunting, fishing and spending time at the lake. He coached softball and baseball for several years in Madison County and served on the DFACS Board in Madison County. Randy worked for 23 years at Reliance Electric and then for over 20 years at the Athens-Clarke County Tax Assessor’s Office where he was a member of the GAP Group. Randy was a longtime member of Gordon’s Chapel United Methodist Church and was active with the Vines and Branches Sunday School Class. Most importantly, he thrived on time spent with his children and grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Carlton B. Couch and Reba Couch.
Survivors include his devoted wife, Pat Archer; two children, Phillip Archer (Amanda) and Michelle Archer; two siblings, Brian Archer (Lisa) and Terresa Alexander (Todd); four grandchildren, Aiden, Jack, Macie and Vera Archer; brother-in-law, Curtis Couch (Viv); three nephews and four nieces, Courtney and Dustin Alexander, Cameron and Caleb Archer, Carlie Couch, Cassie Giles (Andy) and Kendall Cabrera (Josh); one great-nephew, Curtis Rye; two great-nieces, Haven and Lucy; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral service: Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Gordon’s Chapel United Methodist Church with the Revs. Rick Lewis, Joel Embry and Joseph Stephens officiating. Interment will follow in the Gordon’s Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Eddie Cooper, Andy Epps, Bobby Hardy, Dustin Alexander, Tom Beck, Robert Baird, Denny Adams, Jason Rainey and Matt Upton. Honorary pallbearers will be Adam Swann, Jon Poole, Ryan Martin and Jason Nesbitt.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to Gordon’s Chapel United Methodist Church – Family Life Center Fund, 6625 Nowhere Rd., Hull, Ga. 30646.
Lord and Stephens, East, 4355 Lexington Rd., Athens, Ga. 30605 is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
